Main content

UAE to become first Gulf state to recognise Israel

Israel and the UAE to normalise relations in return for a hold on West Bank annexation

The United Arab Emirates is to become the first Gulf state to recognise Israel in return for the Jewish state's agreeing to freeze its plans to annex much of the occupied West Bank. Bahrain has indicated it may follow suit. The UAE becomes only the third Arab country to recognise Israel after Egypt and Jordan.

Also in the programme: Lebanon's cabinet declares a two-week state of emergency in Beirut and hands control of security in the capital to the military; and workers at some state-owned factories walking out in Belarus as protests continue at the disputed re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko.

(Photo: US President Donald Trump announces a peace agreement to establish diplomatic ties between Israel and the UAE at the White House on 13 August 2020. Credit: EPA/Doug Mills)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Detained in Belarus

Next

14/08/2020 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.