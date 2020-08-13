Israel and the UAE to normalise relations in return for a hold on West Bank annexation

The United Arab Emirates is to become the first Gulf state to recognise Israel in return for the Jewish state's agreeing to freeze its plans to annex much of the occupied West Bank. Bahrain has indicated it may follow suit. The UAE becomes only the third Arab country to recognise Israel after Egypt and Jordan.

Also in the programme: Lebanon's cabinet declares a two-week state of emergency in Beirut and hands control of security in the capital to the military; and workers at some state-owned factories walking out in Belarus as protests continue at the disputed re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko.

(Photo: US President Donald Trump announces a peace agreement to establish diplomatic ties between Israel and the UAE at the White House on 13 August 2020. Credit: EPA/Doug Mills)