Main content
Detained in Belarus
A lawyer in Belarus speaks about her detention after Sunday's election.
Natalia Denisova, a lawyer in Belarus, speaks about her detention after Sunday's election. Meanwhile, protests opposing the re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko have continued in the capital, Minsk. Protestors allege there was widespread vote-rigging after Mr Lukashenko won 80% of Sunday's vote.
Also in the programme: Coronavirus deaths rise sharply in India; and has the pandemic curbed China's appetite for eating exotic wildlife?
(Picture: People take part in a demonstration in Minsk, Belarus. Credit: REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko)
Last on
Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Broadcast
- Today 13:06GMTBBC World Service