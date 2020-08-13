Main content

Detained in Belarus

A lawyer in Belarus speaks about her detention after Sunday's election.

Natalia Denisova, a lawyer in Belarus, speaks about her detention after Sunday's election. Meanwhile, protests opposing the re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko have continued in the capital, Minsk. Protestors allege there was widespread vote-rigging after Mr Lukashenko won 80% of Sunday's vote.

Also in the programme: Coronavirus deaths rise sharply in India; and has the pandemic curbed China's appetite for eating exotic wildlife?

(Picture: People take part in a demonstration in Minsk, Belarus. Credit: REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Kamala Harris joins Joe Biden in Delaware

Next

13/08/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.