A lawyer in Belarus speaks about her detention after Sunday's election.

Natalia Denisova, a lawyer in Belarus, speaks about her detention after Sunday's election. Meanwhile, protests opposing the re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko have continued in the capital, Minsk. Protestors allege there was widespread vote-rigging after Mr Lukashenko won 80% of Sunday's vote.

Also in the programme: Coronavirus deaths rise sharply in India; and has the pandemic curbed China's appetite for eating exotic wildlife?

(Picture: People take part in a demonstration in Minsk, Belarus. Credit: REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko)