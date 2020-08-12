The pair made their first appearance after Kamala Harris was selected as Mr Biden’s choice for vice-president.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris made their first joint appearance as running mates in Delaware. Mr Biden formally introduced Ms Harris as his choice for vice-president. Also: Islamists militants in Mozambique with links to so-called Islamic State have seized control of an important port city in the north of the country, and there’s been widespread condemnation in India after the physical attack on three journalists.

(Democratic presidential candidate Biden and vice presidential candidate Harris hold first joint campaign appearance as a ticket in Wilmington, Delaware Credit: Reuters/Carlos Barria)