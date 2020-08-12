Main content
Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon released from detention
Jimmy Lai says that people should stay calm and be more careful in their resistance
We speak to Jimmy Lai, the Hong Kong media tycoon and pro-democracy activist, the day after his release from detention under the city's new security law.
Also in the programme: The US Senator Kamala Harris - the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants - has been chosen by Joe Biden to be his vice-presidential running mate. British archaeologists have discovered bone tools used by an early human population about half a million years ago.
(Photo: Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai leaves a police station, surrounded by photographers, after being released on bail. Credit: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)
Today 13:06GMT
