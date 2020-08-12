Jimmy Lai says that people should stay calm and be more careful in their resistance

We speak to Jimmy Lai, the Hong Kong media tycoon and pro-democracy activist, the day after his release from detention under the city's new security law.

Also in the programme: The US Senator Kamala Harris - the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants - has been chosen by Joe Biden to be his vice-presidential running mate. British archaeologists have discovered bone tools used by an early human population about half a million years ago.

(Photo: Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai leaves a police station, surrounded by photographers, after being released on bail. Credit: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)