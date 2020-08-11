Main content

Opposition leader flees Belarus 'for sake of her children'

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has chosen to leave Belarus and is now in neighbouring Lithuania.

Belarus' leading opposition politician who is at the heart of the disputed election result on Sunday, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, has chosen to leave the country and is now in neighbouring Lithuania. We hear from Lithuania's foreign minister.
Also on the programme: President Putin says Russia has developed a Coronavirus vaccine but how viable is it? And one day after Hong Kong police arrest the media tycoon, Jimmy Lai, sales and shares in his Apple Daily newspaper have rocketed.

(Photo: Svetlana Tikhanovskaya talks to the media a day after the presidential elections in Minsk, Belarus, 10 August 2020. Credit: EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH)

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

The whole of Lebanon’s government resigns

11/08/2020 20:06 GMT

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

