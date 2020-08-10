Main content

The whole of Lebanon’s government resigns

It comes after the devastating explosion at Beirut’s port, which many Lebanese blame the government for.

The Prime Minister, Hassan Diab, announced that the entire government had resigned during a televised address. He said corruption was rampant in the system, which they cannot confront or get rid of it. Also: a second night of protests has erupted in Belarus after Sunday’s disputed election victory for President Alexander Lukashenko, and heavy flooding is causing homes to collapse in Yemen.

(Photo: Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab delivering a resignation speech Credit: EPA/DALATI NOHRA).

