It comes after the devastating explosion at Beirut’s port, which many Lebanese blame the government for.

The Prime Minister, Hassan Diab, announced that the entire government had resigned during a televised address. He said corruption was rampant in the system, which they cannot confront or get rid of it. Also: a second night of protests has erupted in Belarus after Sunday’s disputed election victory for President Alexander Lukashenko, and heavy flooding is causing homes to collapse in Yemen.

(Photo: Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab delivering a resignation speech Credit: EPA/DALATI NOHRA).