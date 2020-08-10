Main content

Belarus opposition disputes leader's landslide win

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has refused to accept President Alexander Lukashenko won 80% of the vote in Sunday's election

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has refused to accept President Alexander Lukashenko won 80% of the vote in Sunday's election. We speak to her about this election.

Also in the programme: There's been an angry reaction in Hong Kong following the arrest of a pro-democracy activist and media tycoon, Jimmy Lai, under the national security law imposed by China. And the American professor who says he can predict who will win the White House in November.

(Photo: Ms Tikhanovskaya says she wants the authorities to hand over power. Credit: Reuters)

