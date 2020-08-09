Main content

Emergency aid pledged to Lebanon

Global players offer Lebanon relief cash - but say further aid conditional on reform.

A summit to provide humanitarian relief to Lebanon in the wake of Tuesday's deadly explosion raises cash - but will it reach those in greatest need? We hear from regional expert Lina Khatib, and speak to a doctor about his harrowing experiences after the blast.

Also in the programme: an update on a critical election in Belarus; and the plight of British restaurants during the pandemic.

(Photo: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis participates in donor teleconference on Lebanon. The conference was arranged by French President Emmanuel Macron and the UN. Credit: EPA/Greek Prime Minister"s Office/Dimitris Papamitsos)

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

