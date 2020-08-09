The virtual conference was organised by France and the UN.

World leaders begin talks on providing emergency aid for Lebanon following Tuesday's disastrous explosion. President Macron of France will host the video conference, and President Trump has said that everyone wants to help.

Also in the programme: The grand council of elders in Afghanistan has approved the release of 400 Taliban prisoners accused of serious crimes; and we'll have a global view of electronic music through the decades.

Picture: French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he visits the devastated site of the explosion at the port of Beirut. Credit: 07/08/2020 Reuters.