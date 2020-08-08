Main content

Angry Beirut protesters storm government buildings

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Protesters in Beirut have stormed government ministries during a fresh demonstration over Tuesday's huge explosion that left at least 158 dead.

Also on the eve of the Presidential elections in Belarus police again detain the the campaign manager of the main opposition candidate..

And could reforms to the US Postal Service affect mail-in voting in the November election?

(Photo: Dozens of protesters entered the foreign ministry in Beirut)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Beirut explosion: Thousands take to the streets to vent anger against their leaders

Next

09/08/2020 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.