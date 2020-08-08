Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Protesters in Beirut have stormed government ministries during a fresh demonstration over Tuesday's huge explosion that left at least 158 dead.

Also on the eve of the Presidential elections in Belarus police again detain the the campaign manager of the main opposition candidate..

And could reforms to the US Postal Service affect mail-in voting in the November election?

(Photo: Dozens of protesters entered the foreign ministry in Beirut)