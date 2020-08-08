Main content

Beirut explosion: Thousands take to the streets to vent anger against their leaders

Beirut is bracing for a large anti-government protest as anger keeps on mounting.

Thousands of Lebanese are expected to take to the streets of Beirut today to vent their anger at the government and remember those who died in Tuesday's devastating explosion. The march -- which will also commemorate the victims -- will go from one of the worst hit districts to Martyrs' Square.

Also in the programme: Mauritius declares emergency as stranded ship leaks oil; and we ask why the Latino community in Texas is bearing the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic.

Picture: Anti-government protesters clash with Riot police during an anti-government protest in front of the Ministry of Energy at Emile Lahoud Avenue northern Beirut, Lebanon, 04 August 2020. Credit: EPA/NABIL MOUNZER.

