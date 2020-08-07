Main content

Air India jet breaks in two in Kerala killing 16

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

An Air India Express plane with 191 people on board has crashed at an airport in the southern state of Kerala, killing at least 16 people.

Also in the programme: The Lebanese Shia movement, Hezbollah, has denied any link to Tuesday's deadly blast at the seaport in Beirut; and the United States Treasury is placing sanctions on Hong Kong's Chief Executive, Carrie Lam, and ten other senior officials.

(Photo: The aircraft skidded off the runway at Calicut airport, breaking into two pieces. Credit: KAVIYOOR SANTOSH BNI)

