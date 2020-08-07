An Air India Express plane with 191 people on board has crashed at an airport in the southern state of Kerala, killing at least 16 people.

Also in the programme: The Lebanese Shia movement, Hezbollah, has denied any link to Tuesday's deadly blast at the seaport in Beirut; and the United States Treasury is placing sanctions on Hong Kong's Chief Executive, Carrie Lam, and ten other senior officials.

(Photo: The aircraft skidded off the runway at Calicut airport, breaking into two pieces. Credit: KAVIYOOR SANTOSH BNI)