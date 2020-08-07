Main content

Public anger in Lebanon

Lebanese political class accused over Tuesday's catastrophic explosion

Lebanese political class accused over Tuesday's catastrophic explosion. We hear from a government minister who resigned this week, and a prominent member of Lebanon's civil society.

Also in the programme: President Trump bans US companies from doing business with Chinese social media giants; and an interview with the first black male photographer to shoot the cover of Vogue magazine.

(Photo: The search for missing people after the Beirut port explosions. Credit: EPA/WAEL HAMZEH)

