He promised international aid and said that political change was needed in Lebanon.

He said that he had heard the anger on the streets of Beirut, where crowds had welcomed him, chanting slogans denouncing Lebanon's politicians, whom they blame for the disaster.

Also on the programme the Attorney General of New York state has sued to dissolve the National Rifle Association following an investigation into "fraud and abuse." The NRA deny all charges. And we hear a rare voice from Kyrgyzstan describing the Covid 19 situation in that region.

(Picture: President Macron of France mobbed by residents of Beirut. Credit: Reuters)