Main content

State of emergency in Beirut

A state of emergency is declared in Beirut after Tuesday's devastating blast.

A state of emergency has been declared in Beirut after Tuesday's devastating blast. We get the latest from the city, speaking to a doctor in one of its hospitals and taking a walk around the ruined streets.

Also in the programme: on the 75th anniversary of the nuclear bombing that destroyed Hiroshima, we hear from one of its survivors, Keiko Ogura. And a look at the dilemmas faced by the big social media companies over freedom of speech and politics.

(Photo: A man takes photographs at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area. Credit: REUTERS/Aziz Taher)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Port officials placed under house arrest after Beirut explosion

Next

06/08/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.