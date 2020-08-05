Main content

Port officials placed under house arrest after Beirut explosion

An initial investigation suggests the blast was a result of negligence and inaction.

The Lebanese government has decided to place a number of officials working at Beirut’s port under house arrest while investigations continue. At least 135 people are now dead with around 5,000 injured. Also: Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation for a Hindu temple in the northern city of Ayodhya; and why Mississippi could become the worst Covid hotspot in the US.

(Photo: A member of the security forces walks along a smashed-up street near the site of Tuesday’s blast in Lebanon Credit: Reuters/Aziz Taher/File Photo)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Beirut explosion: Frantic search for survivors of deadly blast

Next

06/08/2020 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.