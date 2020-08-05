The Lebanese government has decided to place a number of officials working at Beirut’s port under house arrest while investigations continue. At least 135 people are now dead with around 5,000 injured. Also: Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation for a Hindu temple in the northern city of Ayodhya; and why Mississippi could become the worst Covid hotspot in the US.

(Photo: A member of the security forces walks along a smashed-up street near the site of Tuesday’s blast in Lebanon Credit: Reuters/Aziz Taher/File Photo)