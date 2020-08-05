Main content

Beirut explosion: Frantic search for survivors of deadly blast

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Health and rescue workers are struggling to deal with the aftermath of the massive explosion in Beirut on Tuesday, which all but flattened part of the Lebanese capital's port. The Red Cross is co-ordinating with the Lebanese health ministry to set up new morgues. Rescue workers are continuing to try to find survivors.
We hear from the Red Cross and Lebanon's minister of economy.

Also in the programme: A leading Democrat on President Trump's suggestion that November's election could be delayed; and the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of a new Hindu temple at a disputed religious site at Ayodhya.

(Photo: The port area was largely flattened. Credit: Reuters)

