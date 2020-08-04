At least fifty people have been killed and thousands injured after an explosion in the city’s port area.

The blast was so big that it was felt for kilometres around. It is not yet clear what the cause is but the interior minister said ammonium nitrate had been among the materials stored. Also: the award-winning Zimbabwean novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga describes her experience of being detained after anti-corruption protests; and the man who discovered he was the son of Pablo Escobar.

(Photo: People stand at a damaged area near the site of an explosion at the Beirut Port in Lebanon Credit: EPA/WAEL HAMZEH)