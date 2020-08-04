Main content

Coronavirus: Millions return to lockdown in Philippines

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Tens of millions of people in the Philippines are back in lockdown, after doctors warned a surge in new coronavirus cases could push the healthcare system to collapse.

Also in the programme: A strict lockdown with large on the spot fines for breaking it, comes into force in Melbourne in the Australian state of Victoria; and ahead of the election in Belarus this weekend, we will speak to a prominent opposition figure.

(Photo: Residents of Manila can only step out for essentials. Credit: European Photopress Agency)

