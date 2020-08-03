One of the highest-profile politicians in Northern Ireland for more than 30 years, he helped create the climate that brought an end to the Troubles.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner and prominent Northern Ireland politician John Hume has died aged 83. One of the highest-profile politicians in Northern Ireland for more than 30 years, he helped create the climate that brought an end to the Troubles. Mr Hume played a major role in the peace talks, which led to the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

(Image: John Hume. Credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire)