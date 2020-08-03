Main content

John Hume: Nobel Peace Prize winner dies aged 83

One of the highest-profile politicians in Northern Ireland for more than 30 years, he helped create the climate that brought an end to the Troubles.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner and prominent Northern Ireland politician John Hume has died aged 83. One of the highest-profile politicians in Northern Ireland for more than 30 years, he helped create the climate that brought an end to the Troubles. Mr Hume played a major role in the peace talks, which led to the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

Also in the programme: The former King of Spain, Juan Carlos, has said he has decided to leave the country just weeks after he was linked to an investigation into alleged corruption; and the love story that exposed state-sponsored doping in Russia.

(Image: John Hume. Credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire)

