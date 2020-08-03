The president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, has promised to hire ten thousand more medical workers to cope with a spike in coronavirus cases. It follows warnings that the health system is at risk of collapse.

Also in the programme: We'll get the latest on Covid-19 from Iran and hear about the story of two young men who were part of the mass migration in India to get home quickly for lock down.

And the Nobel Peace Prize winner and prominent Northern Ireland politician John Hume has died aged 83.

(Photo: Philippines' president Rodrigo Duterte. Credit: EPA)