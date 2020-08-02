Main content

Covid deaths in Latin America pass 200,000

Brazil and Mexico have reported more fatalities than any country apart from the United States.

Also in the programme: India's interior minister is hospitalized with the coronavirus; NASA astronauts aboard a SpaceX vessel return from orbit; and Melbourne imposes a curfew as residents re-enter a lockdown.

(Photo: A worker sprays to disinfect the Amazonas Theatre ahead of its reopening in Manaus, Brazil, on Sunday. Credit: Bruno Kelly/Reuters)

