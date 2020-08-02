Main content

Melbourne placed under night- time curfew

A state of disaster has been declared in Victoria after a spike in coronavirus infections; the city of Melbourne has been placed under night- time curfew.

A state of disaster has been declared in Victoria in Australia after a spike in coronavirus infections; the city of Melbourne has been placed under night- time curfew.

Also in the programme: How Colombia's health care is at breakpoint because of Covid-19 and the first commercial manned mission to the International Space Station is on its way back to Earth.

(Photo: Melbourne's normally bustling city centre is now deserted. Credit: EPA)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Trump threatens to ban TikTok

Next

Covid deaths in Latin America pass 200,000

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.