A state of disaster has been declared in Victoria in Australia after a spike in coronavirus infections; the city of Melbourne has been placed under night- time curfew.

Also in the programme: How Colombia's health care is at breakpoint because of Covid-19 and the first commercial manned mission to the International Space Station is on its way back to Earth.

(Photo: Melbourne's normally bustling city centre is now deserted. Credit: EPA)