Main content
Melbourne placed under night- time curfew
A state of disaster has been declared in Victoria after a spike in coronavirus infections; the city of Melbourne has been placed under night- time curfew.
A state of disaster has been declared in Victoria in Australia after a spike in coronavirus infections; the city of Melbourne has been placed under night- time curfew.
Also in the programme: How Colombia's health care is at breakpoint because of Covid-19 and the first commercial manned mission to the International Space Station is on its way back to Earth.
(Photo: Melbourne's normally bustling city centre is now deserted. Credit: EPA)
Last on
Yesterday 12:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Broadcast
- Yesterday 12:06GMTBBC World Service