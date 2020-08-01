Main content

Hong Kong 'seeking arrest' of fleeing activists

Police in Hong Kong are seeking the arrest of six pro-democracy activists living in exile in Western countries.

Police in Hong Kong are seeking the arrest of six pro-democracy activists living in exile in Western countries. We talk to one of them.

Also in the programme: the younger son of the media mogul Rupert Murdoch has resigned from the board of News Corporation saying he disagrees with some of its editorial content. And the environmental cost of the disposable protective equipment.

(Photo: Simon Cheng and Nathan Law are among those reportedly wanted under a new security law. Credit: EPA/Reuters)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Eurozone suffers deepest contraction on record

Next

01/08/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.