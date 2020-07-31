Spain has been plunged into its deepest recession in modern times by Covid-19

New data shows the deep damage the coronavirus pandemic has done to the Eeurozone. Its economy shrank by a record 12.1% in the second quarter, with all member states registering falls. Spain was the worst affected. Its gross domestic product contracted by almost 20%.

Also in the programme: Sir Alan Parker, the acclaimed British director of such films as Fame, Evita and Bugsy Malone, has died aged 76; and award-winning Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga, a nominee for this year's Booker Prize, has been arrested in the country's capital, Harare, during an anti-government protest.

(Photo: Spain's economy has been ravaged by the virus. Credit: Reuters)