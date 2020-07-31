The Hong Kong government says September's legislative elections have been postponed due to concern over a spike in coronavirus cases. The vote would have been the first to be held since the Beijing government imposed a controversial new security law on the territory.

Also in the programme: The impact of Covid-19 on the Eurozone; and how a Ugandan music video is raising money for rural communities.

(Picture: Hong Kong Chief Executive, Carrie Lam announced the postponement of elections. Credit: EPA/JEROME FAVRE)