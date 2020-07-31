Main content
Hong Kong elections postponed
Hong Kong government says September polls have been delayed due to coronavirus concerns.
The Hong Kong government says September's legislative elections have been postponed due to concern over a spike in coronavirus cases. The vote would have been the first to be held since the Beijing government imposed a controversial new security law on the territory.
Also in the programme: The impact of Covid-19 on the Eurozone; and how a Ugandan music video is raising money for rural communities.
(Picture: Hong Kong Chief Executive, Carrie Lam announced the postponement of elections. Credit: EPA/JEROME FAVRE)
Today 13:06GMT
