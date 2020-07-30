It was the deepest decline since the US government began keeping records in 1947 and three times more severe than the prior record of 10% set in 1958

The US economy shrank at an annualised rate of 32.9% between April and June as the country grappled with lockdowns and spending cutbacks during the pandemic.

Also in the programme: Albuquerque’s Democratic Mayor,Tim Keller, tells us why he wants to stop the deployment of federal forces in his city; and the rise of new Covid-19 cases in Europe makes some countries re-establish new restrictions.

(Photo: Food banks have seen a surge in demand. Credit: Getty Images)