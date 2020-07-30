Main content
Coronavirus: US economy sees sharpest contraction in decades
It was the deepest decline since the US government began keeping records in 1947 and three times more severe than the prior record of 10% set in 1958
The US economy shrank at an annualised rate of 32.9% between April and June as the country grappled with lockdowns and spending cutbacks during the pandemic.
Also in the programme: Albuquerque’s Democratic Mayor,Tim Keller, tells us why he wants to stop the deployment of federal forces in his city; and the rise of new Covid-19 cases in Europe makes some countries re-establish new restrictions.
(Photo: Food banks have seen a surge in demand. Credit: Getty Images)
