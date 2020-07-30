Main content

Hong Kong bars 12 opposition candidates from election

Disqualified candidate Dennis Kwok tells Newshour "one country two systems is over".

The authorities in Hong Kong have barred 12 prominent opposition candidates from standing in Legislative Council elections due to be held in September.

Also in the programme: NASA has launched its latest mission to Mars from Cape Canaveral; and why lead poisoning is a threat to one-third of the world's children.

Picture: Legislative election candidates disqualified in Hong Kong 30/07/2020. Credit: EPA/JEROME FAVRE.

