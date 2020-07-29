The bosses of Amazon, Google, Facebook and Apple called to account in front of the US Congress.

The heads of some of the world's biggest tech companies have appeared before Washington lawmakers to defend their firms against claims they abuse their power to quash competitors. Also on the programme: Seven babies are stillborn in a single night at a Zimbabwe hospital amid a strike by nurses; and the top US infectious diseases expert, Anthony Fauci, tells us now is not the time for political infighting.

(Photo: The logos of Amazon Apple Facebook and Google. Credit: REUTERS/File Photos)