Anthony Fauci calls for depoliticisation of coronavirus fight

The top US infectious diseases expert says the height of a pandemic is not the time to be distracted by political infighting.

The top US infectious diseases expert says the height of a pandemic is not the time to be distracted by political infighting. Dr. Anthony Fauci told Newshour that the disease is ‘our common enemy’.

Also in the programme: Hong Kong's leader introduces new coronavirus restrictions, warning the territory is on the verge of a large-scale outbreak; and how coronavirus sweeps through the Amazon river community.

(Photo: Anthony Fauci speaks to a Senate committee in Washington, DC, in June. Credit: EPA/Al Drago/POOL)

