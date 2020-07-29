Main content
Anthony Fauci calls for depoliticisation of coronavirus fight
The top US infectious diseases expert says the height of a pandemic is not the time to be distracted by political infighting.
The top US infectious diseases expert says the height of a pandemic is not the time to be distracted by political infighting. Dr. Anthony Fauci told Newshour that the disease is ‘our common enemy’.
Also in the programme: Hong Kong's leader introduces new coronavirus restrictions, warning the territory is on the verge of a large-scale outbreak; and how coronavirus sweeps through the Amazon river community.
(Photo: Anthony Fauci speaks to a Senate committee in Washington, DC, in June. Credit: EPA/Al Drago/POOL)
Last on
Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Previous
Next
Broadcast
- Today 13:06GMTBBC World Service