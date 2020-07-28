Main content

US Attorney General Defends Actions

US Attorney General defends the federal government’s response to unrest in cities.

President Trump's Attorney-General has defended his deployment of federal officers to US cities in a congressional hearing.We hear from the Mayor of Kansas city.

Also on the programme, world leaders hail a step towards a new source of energy with the creation of a nuclear fusion reactor in France. And love in the time of Coronavirus - How hard has it been for couples to stay apart? We hear from couple split between France and the United States.

(Photo : General William Barr, US Attorney General; Credit : Matt McClain/Pool via REUTERS)

