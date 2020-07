Najib Razak has been sentenced to 12 years in jail.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister, Najib Razak has been handed a 12-year jail term after being found guilty in the first of several multi-million dollar corruption trials.

Also in the programme: Construction of the world's largest nuclear fusion reactor has started and what do we know about how our immune systems respond to the coronavirus?

(Picture: Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak. Credit: MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images)