China-US tension continues

The US consulate in Chengdu closes in response to the US closing the Chinese consulate in Houston last week.

The US consulate in Chengdu closes in response to the US closing the Chinese consulate in Houston last week. Professor Zhang Weiwei from Fudan University told Newshour that China always seeks de-escalation in the bilateral relations.

Also in the programme: How the coronavirus pandemic has seen the re-emergence of deep seated social inequalities in Colombia? And 30th anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act.

(Photo: US consulate in Chengdu closed. Credit: EPA/ Alex Plavevski)

