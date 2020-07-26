Main content

The coronavirus impact on rural India

India, third in the world for coronavirus cases, sees total edge up to 1.5 million

India is fast approaching a million and a half coronavirus infections, with only the United States and Brazil with more cases. We hear from an ICU doctor in Bangalore on how the shame and uncertainty associated with the disease are making it even harder to treat patients.

Also in the programme: Hollywood actress Olivia de Havilland, who starred in Gone With the Wind, has died in Paris at the age of 104; and we hear from the Mayor of Rio Grande City in Texas on the dual threat of hurricane season and coronavirus.

(Photo: An Indian vendor selling mangoes on his hand cart walks in front of a mural in New Delhi, India. Credit: Yawar Nazir/Getty Images)

