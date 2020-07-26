The travel industry responds with dismay to the announcement

New coronavirus quarantine rules have come into force in the UK, requiring travellers arriving from Spain to self-isolate for 14 days. The new coronavirus travel rule was announced on Saturday following a rise in the number of new cases in Spain this week.

Also in the programme: Calls for big corporations to take action to protect China's Uighur population; and the older gay experience - the UK's virtual silver pride festival.

(Credit: A tourist sunbathes at Es Carregador Beach in Calvia on the Spanish island of Mallorca on July, 2020. Photo:Reuters).