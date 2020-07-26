Main content

Coronavirus: Major blow to Spain as UK order quarantine

The travel industry responds with dismay to the announcement

New coronavirus quarantine rules have come into force in the UK, requiring travellers arriving from Spain to self-isolate for 14 days. The new coronavirus travel rule was announced on Saturday following a rise in the number of new cases in Spain this week.

Also in the programme: Calls for big corporations to take action to protect China's Uighur population; and the older gay experience - the UK's virtual silver pride festival.

(Credit: A tourist sunbathes at Es Carregador Beach in Calvia on the Spanish island of Mallorca on July, 2020. Photo:Reuters).

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Poland withdraws from convention protecting women's rights

Next

26/07/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.