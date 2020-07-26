Main content
Coronavirus: Major blow to Spain as UK order quarantine
The travel industry responds with dismay to the announcement
New coronavirus quarantine rules have come into force in the UK, requiring travellers arriving from Spain to self-isolate for 14 days. The new coronavirus travel rule was announced on Saturday following a rise in the number of new cases in Spain this week.
Also in the programme: Calls for big corporations to take action to protect China's Uighur population; and the older gay experience - the UK's virtual silver pride festival.
(Credit: A tourist sunbathes at Es Carregador Beach in Calvia on the Spanish island of Mallorca on July, 2020. Photo:Reuters).
Last on
Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Broadcast
- Today 12:06GMTBBC World Service