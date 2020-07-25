Poland's ruling Law and Justice Party, which promotes a conservative political agenda, says it intends to begin withdrawing from a European treaty on violence against women. The treaty is the Council of Europe's Istanbul Convention and was ratified by a previous centrist government in Poland in 2015.

Also in the programme: Donovan Price, a street pastor in Chicago on working with the families of victims of violent crime, and protests continue for the third Saturday in a row in the city of Khabarovsk in Russia's Far East. People have taken to the streets demanding the reinstatement of their popular local governor, Sergei Furgal, who was arrested earlier this month on murder charges which he denies.

(Photo: Protesters hold banners reading 'Women's Strike' as they take part in protest against the Polish government plans to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention on prevention and combatting of domestic violence, in Warsaw, Poland on 24 July 2020. Credit: Wojtek Radwanski / AFP via Getty Images)