Spain seeing a surge in coronavirus infections

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

All nightclubs across Catalonia in north eastern Spain have been ordered to close, with a spike in coronavirus cases prompting fears of a second wave of infections in the country.

Also in the programme: A new warning here in the UK about the heightened risk of death from the virus from being obese or overweight; a crackdown on the opposition in Belarus ahead of Presidential elections; and the resignation of journalists en masse from a news website that is a rare independent voice in Hungary.

(Photo: Mask-wearing is encouraged in Barcelona as the region endures new restrictions. Credit: AFP)

Tensions between the US and China increase as Beijing orders consulate closure

25/07/2020 20:06 GMT

