China has ordered the US consulate in Chengdu to close in retaliation for the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston.

In what’s being seen as a tit-for-tat move, Beijing has revoked its consent for the US consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu to operate. This comes days after a Chinese mission in Houston was shut down. Also: a doctor in Texas describes the situation in his hospital as ‘terrible’, and what is the legacy of the British Empire in Kenya?

( Photo:Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin speaks about the order to close the US consulate in Chengdu Credit: Greg Baker/ AFP via Getty Images)