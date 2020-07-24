Main content
Tensions between the US and China increase as Beijing orders consulate closure
China has ordered the US consulate in Chengdu to close in retaliation for the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston.
In what’s being seen as a tit-for-tat move, Beijing has revoked its consent for the US consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu to operate. This comes days after a Chinese mission in Houston was shut down. Also: a doctor in Texas describes the situation in his hospital as ‘terrible’, and what is the legacy of the British Empire in Kenya?
( Photo:Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin speaks about the order to close the US consulate in Chengdu Credit: Greg Baker/ AFP via Getty Images)
Today 20:06GMT
