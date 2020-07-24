China has ordered the closure of the US consulate in the south-western city of Chengdu, in a tit-for-tat escalation between the two countries.

Also in the programme: The Iranian journalist who chronicled life in Australia's offshore detention centres is granted asylum by New Zealand, and we speak to Republican Governor of Maryland Larry Hogan about President Trump's Covid-19 response.

(Picture: Consulate-General in Chengdu. Credit: Getty Images)