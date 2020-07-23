Protests are ongoing in Portland, where the mayor was among those teargassed by federal agents.

In Portland, which has seen more than 50 days of demonstrations, Mayor Ted Wheeler was tear-gassed by federal agents while attending the city's protest on Wednesday night. President Trump has announced what he calls a surge of federal agents to other cities including Chicago.

Also on the programme: Protests in Israel over the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic; and China launches its first mission to put a rover on Mars.

(Photo: A federal officer points to a protester while clearing the street near the courthouse in Portland. Credit: Getty Images)