Main content

President Trump sends federal agents to quell protests in cities

Protests are ongoing in Portland, where the mayor was among those teargassed by federal agents.

In Portland, which has seen more than 50 days of demonstrations, Mayor Ted Wheeler was tear-gassed by federal agents while attending the city's protest on Wednesday night. President Trump has announced what he calls a surge of federal agents to other cities including Chicago.

Also on the programme: Protests in Israel over the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic; and China launches its first mission to put a rover on Mars.

(Photo: A federal officer points to a protester while clearing the street near the courthouse in Portland. Credit: Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Chinese consulate in Houston ordered to close by US

Next

23/07/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.