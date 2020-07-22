Main content
Chinese consulate in Houston ordered to close by US
Unidentified people were filmed burning paper in the consulate’s courtyards after the order was made
The US has ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, Texas, by Friday - a move described as "political provocation" by Beijing. China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said it was "outrageous and unjustified".
Also in the programme: we hear from Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the first woman running against the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko; and we listen to the lesson two doctors who got coronavirus want to share with the world.
(Photo: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is seen during his visit to Copenhagen, Denmark, today. Credit: REUTERS).
Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service
Today 20:06GMT BBC World Service