Unidentified people were filmed burning paper in the consulate’s courtyards after the order was made

The US has ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, Texas, by Friday - a move described as "political provocation" by Beijing. China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said it was "outrageous and unjustified".

Also in the programme: we hear from Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the first woman running against the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko; and we listen to the lesson two doctors who got coronavirus want to share with the world.

(Photo: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is seen during his visit to Copenhagen, Denmark, today. Credit: REUTERS).