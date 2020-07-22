Main content

Chinese consulate in Houston ordered to close by US

Unidentified people were filmed burning paper in the consulate’s courtyards after the order was made

The US has ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, Texas, by Friday - a move described as "political provocation" by Beijing. China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said it was "outrageous and unjustified".

Also in the programme: we hear from Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the first woman running against the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko; and we listen to the lesson two doctors who got coronavirus want to share with the world.

(Photo: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is seen during his visit to Copenhagen, Denmark, today. Credit: REUTERS).

