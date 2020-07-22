Main content

US orders Chinese consulate to close

The Trump administration has ordered China to close its consulate in Houston

The US State Department has ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, Texas by Friday. It said it was acting to protect intellectual property and private information.

Also in the programme: the British government says it's considering strengthening the laws surrounding the activities of foreign agents on UK soil following the critical report into the handling of alleged Russian interference; and Twitter is closing potentially up to 150,000 accounts that endorse a conspiracy theory known as QAnon, that believes that President Trump is battling a satanic deep state which runs a child sex trafficking and baby eating enterprise within the US government.

(Photo: Vehicles pass by the China Consulate General in Houston, Texas on 22 July 2020. Credit: Reuters/Adrees Latif)

