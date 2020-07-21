Main content
UK 'badly underestimated' Russian threat
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
A long-awaited British intelligence report on Russian political interference has found that successive governments failed to protect British democracy.
Also in the programme: Why Britain's favourite prime minister is so reviled in India; and as the US Secretary of State comes to London, are the British and American governments right to take a new, tough line on China?
(Photo: President Putin. Credit: Getty Images)
Last on
Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Broadcast
- Today 20:06GMTBBC World Service