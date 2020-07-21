It is made up of grants and loans to counter the impact of the pandemic and is the biggest joint borrowing ever agreed by the EU.

European Union leaders have struck a deal on a huge post-coronavirus recovery package following a fourth night of talks. There were splits in the 27 member bloc between countries hardest hit by the virus and so-called "frugal" members concerned about costs. Also: a new report has found that successive governments failed to protect British democracy from Russian political interference; and how is Winston Churchill’s legacy viewed in India?

(Photo: European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel Credit : Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)