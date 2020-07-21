Main content
EU agrees €750bn for coronavirus recovery deal
It is made up of grants and loans to counter the impact of the pandemic and is the biggest joint borrowing ever agreed by the EU.
European Union leaders have struck a deal on a huge post-coronavirus recovery package following a fourth night of talks. There were splits in the 27 member bloc between countries hardest hit by the virus and so-called "frugal" members concerned about costs. Also: a new report has found that successive governments failed to protect British democracy from Russian political interference; and how is Winston Churchill’s legacy viewed in India?
(Photo: European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel Credit : Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
