Main content

Coronavirus: Oxford vaccine triggers immune response

Researchers say the findings are promising, but it is still too soon to know if this is enough to offer protection

Trials involving 1,077 people showed the injection led to them making antibodies and T-cells that can fight coronavirus

Also in the programme: we hear from a doctor in Texas who’s been working for 123 days in his ICU in Houston, Texas; and today marks the fourth day of talks among EU leader to reach an agreement on a huge post-coronavirus recovery fund.

(Photo: A scientist at the manufacturing laboratory where a vaccine against COVID-19 has been produced in Oxford. Credits: PA).

