It comes after Beijing imposed a controversial national security law on the former British colony, introducing new crimes with severe penalties.

The British prime minister, Boris Johnson, says the country's extradition arrangements with Hong Kong will be changed to reflect concerns about the security law imposed by China. But Mr Johnson stressed Britain must take a calibrated approach and he would not become automatically anti-China on every issue.

Also on the programme: Preliminary trials in Britain of a new treatment for Covid-19 suggest it could significantly cut the risk of dying in hospital; and can European Union leaders break the deadlock on a contentious coronavirus recovery fund?

(Image: Police officers detain protesters in Hong Kong during a rally against the new national security law. Credit: EPA/Miguel Candela)