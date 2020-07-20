Main content

UK to change extradition deal with Hong Kong

It comes after Beijing imposed a controversial national security law on the former British colony, introducing new crimes with severe penalties.

The British prime minister, Boris Johnson, says the country's extradition arrangements with Hong Kong will be changed to reflect concerns about the security law imposed by China. But Mr Johnson stressed Britain must take a calibrated approach and he would not become automatically anti-China on every issue.

Also on the programme: Preliminary trials in Britain of a new treatment for Covid-19 suggest it could significantly cut the risk of dying in hospital; and can European Union leaders break the deadlock on a contentious coronavirus recovery fund?

(Image: Police officers detain protesters in Hong Kong during a rally against the new national security law. Credit: EPA/Miguel Candela)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

China accused of 'gross abuses' against Uighurs

Next

20/07/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.