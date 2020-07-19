Chinese Ambassador to the UK denies the existence of concentration camps in Xinjiang.

Confronted with drone footage appearing to show Uighurs being blindfolded and led onto trains, China's ambassador to the UK has said talk of concentration camps was 'fake'.

Also on the programme: President Trump has denied reports that the country's coronavirus mortality rate is one of the highest in the world; and the author David Mitchell talks about the challenge of writing a novel about music.

(Photo: A Uighur woman waiting with children on a street in Kashgar in China's northwest Xinjiang region on 4 June 2019. Credit: AFP/ Baker)