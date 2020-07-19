The number of people around the world who've died with the coronavirus has now passed six-hundred-thousand. Nearly a quarter of them were in the United States. We speak to WHO spokeswoman, Dr Margaret Harris.

Also in the programme: Russia's UK ambassador rejects coronavirus vaccine hacking allegations; and latest from the EU summit where leaders are meeting for a third unscheduled day as they struggle to agree a coronavirus recovery plan.

(Photo: India is among the worst affected countries in the world. Credit: AFP)