Worldwide coronavirus deaths pass 600,000
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
The number of people around the world who've died with the coronavirus has now passed six-hundred-thousand. Nearly a quarter of them were in the United States. We speak to WHO spokeswoman, Dr Margaret Harris.
Also in the programme: Russia's UK ambassador rejects coronavirus vaccine hacking allegations; and latest from the EU summit where leaders are meeting for a third unscheduled day as they struggle to agree a coronavirus recovery plan.
(Photo: India is among the worst affected countries in the world. Credit: AFP)
Today 12:06GMT
