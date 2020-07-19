Main content

Worldwide coronavirus deaths pass 600,000

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The number of people around the world who've died with the coronavirus has now passed six-hundred-thousand. Nearly a quarter of them were in the United States. We speak to WHO spokeswoman, Dr Margaret Harris.

Also in the programme: Russia's UK ambassador rejects coronavirus vaccine hacking allegations; and latest from the EU summit where leaders are meeting for a third unscheduled day as they struggle to agree a coronavirus recovery plan.

(Photo: India is among the worst affected countries in the world. Credit: AFP)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

US presidents pay tribute to civil rights icon John Lewis

Next

19/07/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.