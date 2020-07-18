Main content

US presidents pay tribute to civil rights icon John Lewis

US presidents and foreign leaders pay tribute to civil rights icon John Lewis, who has died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 80.

US presidents are among those paying tribute to John Lewis after the congressman died of cancer aged 80. We hear from Martin Luther King's son about the man who fought alongside his father for civil rights.

Also on the programme: Tens of thousands are protesting on the streets in the far east of Russia - should President Putin be worried? And a psychologist has advice on how to smile, when you're wearing a face covering in this time of the virus.

(Photo: U.S. Rep. John Lewis speaks at a news conference in Washington, U.S., June 25, 2019. Credit: REUTERS/Leah Millis)

