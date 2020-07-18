Fresh protests over arrest of local governor in the Russian city of Khabarovsk.

Tens of thousands of people in the Russian city of Khabarovsk join growing protests against the arrest of the local governor, Sergei Furgal, who was taken to Moscow on a murder charge.

Also in the programme: Rain and flooding on China’s Yangtze River affects millions; and US civil rights icon and congressman John Lewis dies.

(Photo: People take part in a rally in support of arrested governor in Khabarovsk. Credit: Reuters/ Evgenil Pereverzev.)